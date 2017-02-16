Prairie Roots Food Co-Op Prepping for Open House

The Co-op Will Host an Open House to the Public Saturday, February 18th

by Jackie Kelly

FARGO, N.D. — Downtown Fargo will soon have a grocery store full of healthy, organic options.

“It’s a locally owned community grown grocery store so the co–op is funded by memberships and people who invest in the co–op,” said Kurt Kopperud, who is the store’s general manager. “I think it’s providing downtown with a grocery store and second of all, it’s providing downtown and the adjacent neighborhoods the access to healthy foods.”

Kopperud says the store will have a lot to offer.

“So produce, we’ll have fresh meat, frozen meat,” he explained. “We’ll have a dairy section and we’ll have a deli as well that has to-go foods, sandwiches, smoothies and then a hot bar and salad bar so people can dine in and eat in our dining area or take food back to work.”

The co–op will be hosting an open house to the public this Saturday.

“We’re going to show off the space, give people a preview of what’s to come, what their investments have gotten them, and kind of celebrate what’s to come when we open this summer,” he said.

The open house will run from 1pm-5pm.