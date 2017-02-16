ToSti the K9 Has His First Coffee with a Cop

by Shiina LoSciuto

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Seniors at Eventide at Sheyenne Crossings retirement community got a special visit.

West Fargo police brought along a four legged hero for “Coffee with a Cop”.

The visit happens once a month, but the dog doesn’t always get to come with.

ToSti, a Dutch shepherd, is West Fargo’s second K9.

The police department hopes these visits will help make the seniors comfortable if they see them while they are out.

“If they are out on the job with their handler, they are there for their job, which is to bite or to find drugs,” explained Officer Dora Roll. “So, if you make sudden movements and go running up to a dog that you don’t know, or any dog you don’t know, it’s potential that you’re going to get bitten.”

This was ToSti’s first coffee with a cop.