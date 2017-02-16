Trial Begins for Man Accused of Killing His Fergus Falls Father

Jurors listened to a 911 call made on the day of the killing who told authorities her son had shot his father

by TJ Nelson

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — The trial is underway for a man accused of killing his father in Fergus Falls.

Dustin Defiel’s attorney says there’s not enough evidence to prove that he killed his father.

The body of Rick Defiel was found in his house east of Fergus Falls last June.

Jurors listened to a 911 call on that day from Defiel’s mother who had locked herself in the bathroom.

She told authorities her son just shot her husband.

The trial is expected to take two to three weeks.

Defiel, 29, could face a mandatory life sentence if he convicted.