Two Thousand Fargo Residents Opt Out of “All in One”

by Joe Radske

Just over two thousand Fargo residents chose to do their own recycling.

Fargo will go to an all–in–one recycling program this summer.

23 thousand homes will get a 96 gallon bucket in June.

The new service is $3 a month and eliminates the sorting process when you recycle.

Right now the service is only available for residential recycling.

Apartments and multi–family units may be added at a later date.

Now if you were out of town and still want to opt – out … in other words reject the “All in One” .. you can still call the city of Fargo recycling department.

For more information, or if you choose not to participate please call (701) 476-4087.