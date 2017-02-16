UND Women Stay in 1st Place, Beat Idaho State

by Mike McCann

Courtesy UND – Video Courtesy MidcoSN

Host North Dakota stayed in first place in the Big Sky Conference with a 63-56 win over Idaho State Thursday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Senior Makailah Dyer had her 17th career 20-point night with a team-high 21 in the win for UND.

UND (17-8, 12-2) used a third-quarter surge to move ahead and stayed in the driver’s seat the rest of the way. ISU (14-10, 8-5) had its five-game winning streak snapped in the loss as Estephania Ors’ 22 points off the bench weren’t enough.

North Dakota will play the middle game of its final homestand Saturday when the Fighting Hawks host Weber State at 2:00 p.m.