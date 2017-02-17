STEM Lessons Take Over the West Fargo Library

Mini scientists had the opportunity to make and invent exciting creations and science projects, such as CD owls and fish

WEST FARGO, N.D. — School’s out for the day but that doesn’t mean you still can’t get an educational lesson in.

Invent It, a STEM class geared towards kids in grades k-5, took place at the West Fargo Public Library.

Mini scientists had the opportunity to make and invent exciting creations and science projects, such as CD owls and fish.

The library partnered up with Inspire Innovation Lab and the program was free to the community.

“They’re developing those skills and things that they love and they figure out what passions they have and what they want to do with the rest of their life,” said Nicole Williams, the community coordinator with Inspire Labs. “It’s a lifelong process but when you get them when they’re young it exposes them to so many different things. It really opens the doors for them to figure out what it is they love and are passionate about.”

The West Fargo Library will be having a movie screening of Pete’s Dragon and free popcorn for kids tomorrow at 2:00 p.m.