Fire Crews Battle Large Dumpster Fire at Fargo’s Holiday Inn

FARGO, N.D. — No one was injured in a dumpster fire in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn in Fargo.

Fire officials responded to 1120 40th Street South just after 4:30.

The large dumpster next to the building was fully engulfed but it only took crews about five minutes to put it out.

The dumpster is near a part of the hotel that is being renovated but officials say no one was required to leave their rooms.

They say because of the placement of the dumpster, they had to respond with a full crew.

“When a dumpster is really close to a building then we’ll send more units,” said Battalion Chief Craig Nelson. “If it’s away from a building, we just send one. This one was a very large dumpster, it was close to the building. So we ended up sending a full first alarm dispatch to this.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The building has been undergoing renovations for several weeks.