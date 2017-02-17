Governor Burgum: Sunday, February 19th on KVRR Local News at 9

Governor Burgum talks with KVRR about a number of topics...and on a lighter note, addresses his now "famous" denim

FARGO, N.D. — KVRR’s weekday anchors TJ Nelson and Alison Voorhees had a sit down interview with Governor Burgum.

A number of topics were discussed, including the cleanup at the Dakota Access pipeline protest camps.

The governor said crews already cleared out 120 dumpster loads of trash which in his words, “barely puts a dent,” in what’s needed.

He said they’re setting up a transition center with the Bureau of Indian Affairs to help with health assessments, transportation and take care of the people.

“One time, we had a population of over 10,000 people staying there which would make it one of the larger cities in our state,” explained Gov. Burgum. “This is a place that’s got no streets, no sewer and water, no fire, no police, no form of government. Leadership is fractionated, and some of the people that are there, as we’ve come to understand the conditions of the camp, some of these people are actually homeless. We believe there are homeless veterans that are in the camp.”

Governor Burgum says the trash left behind by protesters has the potential to become the Missouri River’s biggest pollution event this spring.

He calls this “ironic.”

And on the lighter side…as KVRR’s Facebook comments grow on the subject…yes. We asked him about the jeans.