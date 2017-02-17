Jury Duty Scam in Clay County

The Clay County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about a phone scam regarding missed jury duty.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning about a phone scam regarding missed jury duty.

According to the Sheriff:

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has received several calls from concerned citizens about an apparent money scam.

These citizens have received calls from an unknown male stating they have missed jury duty and needed to provide personal information and pay money through a money order or be arrested and prosecuted.

Neither the Clay County Sheriff’s Office nor Clay County District Court would call you and ask for a money order.

If someone did miss jury duty, a Clay County District Court representative would contact you and inform you of this but would never ask for money and would provide you the information to prevent this from happening again.

If someone receives a call related to this scam, please hang up and call either Clay County District Court at 218-299-5065 or the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 218-299-5151. If you have any questions, please contact Lt. Stephen Landsem at 218-299-5151.