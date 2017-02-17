NDSU Students, Faculty Host Darwin Day

NDSU Celebrates Evolution with the Community

FARGO, N.D. — Students and Facility at NDSU held a Darwin Day earlier today at in their new S.T.E.M building.

The pop–up museum displayed different fossils, skeletons, insects, and stuffed animals from NDSU’s collection.

The purpose of this exhibit was to teach people in the community more about the evolution of animals.

“It’s something that a lot of people don’t know much about and so we’re really excited to share our knowledge with them,” said Julia Bowsher, an assistant Biological Sciences professor at NDSU. “I think it is important to many aspects of life and one of them is celebrating the great diversity of animals we have and that’s what this museum is here for.”

The pop–up museum also included a presentation from Paleontologist Becky Barnes talking about survival of the fittest.