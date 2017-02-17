One Charged in Grand Forks Discontent Robbery

Erin Wencl

 

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — One man is charged in the robbery of Discontent in Grand Forks.

David Tucker, 31, of Grand Forks, is charged with one count of robbery.

Police say Tucker walked into the Discontent store at 1426 South Washington Street and was carrying a gun when he approached an employee.

They say Tucker got away with an unknown amount of cash but was arrested when the vehicle he was witnessed getting into was located by officers.

