LIVE: “Sensory Mommies” Make Weighted Blankets For Kids With Special Needs

Custom-Made Blankets Help Kids With Autism And Other Disorders

Tina Dietz with Sensory Mommies joins Adam Ladwig live on the KVRR morning show.

The company makes weighted blankets for people with autism and other disorders.

Dietz talks about the health benefits weighted blankets have.

The weight of the blanket can help calm someone down if they are experience stress or anxiety.

Sensory Mommies custom-makes all blankets based on weight and design specifications.

They operate out of Mandan, but they deliver to the Fargo-Moorhead area.

You can learn more on the Sensory Mommies Facebook page by clicking here.