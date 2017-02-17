Two Juveniles in Custody After Early Morning Burglary

They say two male suspects were running from the shop and one of them was carrying a crowbar
Erin Wencl

 

FARGO, N.D. — Two West Fargo juveniles are in custody after an alleged early morning burglary at a local vape shop.

Fargo police say they responded to an alarm at Sports Vape located at 1621 South University Drive.

They say two male suspects were running from the shop and one of them was carrying a crowbar.

Police say they are investigating if the two suspects are involved in an earlier attempted burglary of another vape shop in Fargo.

Related Post

Woman Dies of Overdose in Front of Local Hospital
The Federal Government Abandoned Us: Sneak Peek at...
Arrest Made in Sioux Falls Homicide
Fargo Police Department Accepting New Recruits

You Might Like

F-M Bartenders Go Head-to-Head this Sunday

FARGO, N.D. -- The Bartenders Battle is back for a fourth year. Bartenders from throughout the F–M area will be competing in front of a panel of judges in hopes of being named the…