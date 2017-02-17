UND Preps for Battle for the Top of Big Sky

Fighting Hawks ready for Weber State
Jeremy Klein

Watch the video to see analysis of North Dakota’s upcoming game with Weber State, as seen on KVRR Sports Extra.

Related Post

North Dakota Senator John Hoeven Sworn in for Seco...
Seattle Cuts Ties with Wells Fargo; Blames Financi...
Reynolds to Play Football for UND
Hooker Leads UND Past EWU, into 2nd Place Outright

You Might Like

Jury Duty Scam in Clay County

The Clay County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about a phone scam regarding missed jury duty. According to the Sheriff: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has received several calls from concerned citizens about an apparent money scam. These citizens have…