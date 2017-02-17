UND Preps for Battle for the Top of Big Sky

You Might Like
Jury Duty Scam in Clay County
The Clay County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about a phone scam regarding missed jury duty. According to the Sheriff: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has received several calls from concerned citizens about an apparent money scam. These citizens have…
Warm Weather Helps Local Construction Get a Head Start
FARGO, N.D. -- For some, the construction season is never over. A warmer than normal February means more progress on new buildings. But will road construction make an early return? Fargo…
Renovations Underway at Historic Bonanzaville Church
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- The South Pleasant Church at Bonanzaville is getting a face lift. Renovations at the Church are currently underway to get it in shape for this summer. This church has…