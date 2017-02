Semi Driver Dies After a Crash in Stearns County

The semi truck went off I-94 and ran into trees

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities say James Peifer, 61, of Brooklyn Center is dead after his semi crashed in Stearns County, Minnesota.

Highway Patrol reports say the semi was westbound on I-94 and hit some trees after going off road.

An airbag was deployed, but it is not known if Peifer was wearing a seat belt at the time.