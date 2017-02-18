Bison Men Pull out Senior Day Win with Overtime Thriller

Miller's 29 points lead NDSU to 100-91 win against Western Illinois

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU ATHLETICS) – In a game that saw 20 ties and 14 lead changes, the North Dakota State men’s basketball team emerged victorious on Saturday afternoon, winning 100-91 in double overtime over Western Illinois at the Scheels Center.

With the win, NDSU (18-9 overall, 10-4 Summit) remained in a first-place tie with South Dakota in the Summit League standings.

Junior guard Paul Miller led the Bison with 29 points. On Senior Day, NDSU senior Carlin Dupree matched his career-high with 22 points, and senior forward Dexter Werner posted 21 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and two steals.

WIU senior Garret Covington led the Leathernecks with 32 points.

Western Illinois made 10 of its first 12 shots from three-point range, but missed its final 10 attempts from beyond the arc to finish 10-for-22.

The Bison made 36-of-43 (84 percent) at the free throw line, coming within three makes of tying the school record of 39 in a game. NDSU shot 52 percent overall.

Western Illinois held a 77-70 lead after a Mike Miklusak jumper with 2:57 remaining in regulation. The Bison scored seven straight with two buckets from Dupree and a three-point play by Werner to tie the game at 77-77, and it went to overtime tied at 79 after Miller’s three-point attempt from the wing was no good with two seconds left.

Miklusak scored with one second remaining in the first overtime following a scrum under the basket, tying the game at 87-87 and forcing the second overtime period.

The Bison scored the first four points of the second overtime and never trailed after that. Sophomore Khy Kabellis landed the knockout blow with a three-pointer that pushed the NDSU margin to seven at 98-91 with just over one minute left.

Dupree led all players with eight points in the overtime periods.

The Bison will go on the road for the final week of the regular season, playing at Oral Roberts on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and at Omaha on Saturday, Feb. 25.