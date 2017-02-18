Cass County Republican Legislators Hold Meeting to Hear Citizen Concerns

A forum was held by the Cass County United Republican Committee in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Republican legislators held a forum with Cass County this morning to talk about critical issues. The Cass County United Republican Committee joined in Fargo to discuss the citizen’s concerns.

They covered educational standards, law enforcement issues and how they’re handling medical marijuana. People visiting the forum were able to have a Q&A with the legislators to voice their concerns.

“It’s a good opportunity for them to meet with us and express their concerns both on issues we’re discussing and issues we need to discuss to get their perspective,” said Thomas Beadle, State Representative from District 27. “We’re citizens’ legislature, so we always need to make sure we’re connecting with our citizens.”

The next Republican legislative forum will be held on March 11th in West Fargo.