Five Packers Claim Individual State Wrestling Titles

Highlights from the North Dakota state wrestling tournament

Jesse Shearer (182), Brandon Metz (285), Cade Pederson (160), Jared Franek (152) and Justin Harms (113) all claim individual state titles for West Fargo.

Overall, the Packers placed fifth in Class-A with 152 team points.

Metz and Shearer cap off their high school careers with their third state titles each. Franek is only a junior and will look for the four-title sweep next year.