Good Luck, Mike! You Will be Missed!

Mike is leaving for the Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter position at WWMT in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Erin Wencl

FARGO, N.D. — Former KVRR Sports Director, Mike McCann says goodbye on the night of his final Sports Extra broadcast.

 

