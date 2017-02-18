Good Luck, Mike! You Will be Missed!

You Might Like
Governor Burgum: Sunday, February 19th on KVRR Local News at 9
FARGO, N.D. -- KVRR's weekday anchors TJ Nelson and Alison Voorhees had a sit down interview with Governor Burgum. A number of topics were discussed, including the cleanup at the Dakota Access…
Fire Crews Battle Large Dumpster Fire at Fargo's Holiday Inn
FARGO, N.D. -- No one was injured in a dumpster fire in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn in Fargo. Fire officials responded to 1120 40th Street South just after 4:30.…
F-M Bartenders Go Head-to-Head this Sunday
FARGO, N.D. -- The Bartenders Battle is back for a fourth year. Bartenders from throughout the F–M area will be competing in front of a panel of judges in hopes of being named the…