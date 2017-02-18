NDSU Women Fall Short on Senior Day

Bison blown out by IUPUI at home



FARGO, N.D. (NDSU ATHLETICS) – The North Dakota State University women’s basketball team got off to a slow start and could never recover as the Bison fell to IUPUI, 76-53, on Saturday, Feb. 18, in front of 957 spectators inside the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex. The game marked the final home contest of the season for NDSU.

With the loss, the Bison drop to 6-21 overall and 4-10 in Summit League play, while IUPUI improves to 20-7 on the season and 10-4 in league action.

Senior Emily Spier and freshman Sarah Jacobson both scored 12 points to lead North Dakota State in scoring, with Jacobson also snagging a team-high seven rebounds.

NDSU shot just 32 percent from the field and 24 percent from three-point range for the game.

The Bison outrebounded the Jaguars, 32-31.

IUPUI raced out to a 15-point lead late in the first quarter and never looked back. The closest the Bison could get the remainder of the game was six at the beginning of the second quarter.

Danielle Lawrence netted a game-high 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting to pace the sizzling IUPUI offense, while Jenna Gunn pulled down a team-high nine boards.

The Jaguars shot 57 percent from the floor and 48 percent from three-point range.

North Dakota State travels to Omaha Wednesday, Feb. 22, for a 7 p.m. Summit League game.