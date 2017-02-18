Silent Auction Helps Local Girl Receive Critical Medical Care

Benefit held for Miley Larson as she gets treatment for her mental condition

MOORHEAD, Minn. — People in the Valley came together to support a young child suffering from a mental illness.

Guardians of seven-year-old Miley Larson say she has Reactive Attachment Disorder therapy. Larson was adopted at the age of five.

Her foster mom held a benefit for her at Inspire Innovation Labs. People who showed up took part in a silent auction with items like an acoustic guitar, a mini iPad and wine samples donated by 99 Bottles.

At this time, Larson is in intensive reactive attachment disorder therapy in Colorado.

“It’s been tough. She’s all the way in Denver, Colorado, which is 1,200 miles away she’s been there for two months and it’s been really hard but we get to see her growing every day,” said Kim Larson, Riley’s mother.

Dakota Medical Foundation matched funds for the benefit.