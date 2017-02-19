Teens Rescue Girl From Drowning In Hotel Pool

Girl Was Blue When Pulled From The Water At The Holiday Inn In Fargo

A three-year-old girl was rescued from drowning in the pool at the Holiday Inn on Saturday night.

Authorities credit the quick actions of two teen girls, ages 13 and 14, in pulling the child from the bottom of the pool.

They say she was blue when she was taken out of the water.

The girl started coughing and vomiting.

The teens found the girl’s mother who said the family would go to the hospital so she could be checked out.