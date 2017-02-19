House to Vote on Sunday Liquor Sales

The Minnesota House is expected to vote on the Sunday liquor sales bill on Monday

Minnesota could take the first step toward erasing the state’s ban on Sunday liquor sales.

The House is expected to vote Monday on a bill that would allow liquor stores to open on Sundays.

Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt says he expects it to easily pass, citing a growing appetite among people in Minnesota to repeal the old Prohibition-era law.

But the real hurdle is in the Senate, where more lawmakers still favor the ban.

Previous efforts have only cropped up as amendments to bigger bills. Those votes have generally failed by wide margins.