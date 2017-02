Two Arrested After $500,000 Meth Bust

A half-million dollar drug bust was made near Mandan after a car was stopped for speeding early Saturday morning.

A Morton County sheriff’s deputy stopped the car on I-94.

The deputy and a K9 found four pounds of meth in the trunk of the rental vehicle along with drug paraphernalia.

Two people were arrested and could face drug delivery and possession charges.