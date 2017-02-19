Wanted Oregon Inmate Found in Minnesota

An escaped inmate from Oregon has been found in Minnesota
Alison Voorhees

An Oregon inmate wanted after he cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet has been arrested in Sauk Centre.

The Washington County Sherriff’s Office in Oregon says 30-year-old Aaron Emery was arrested Friday while working at Subway.

The sheriff’s office says police in Sauk Centre learned Emery was wanted on warrants for parole violation and unauthorized departure after he reportedly bragged to a co-worker about escaping.

Emery was serving time for assault when he failed to return to the corrections center in November.

You Might Like

Teens Rescue Girl From Drowning In Hotel Pool

A three-year-old girl was rescued from drowning in the pool at the Holiday Inn on Saturday night. Authorities credit the quick actions of two teen girls, ages 13 and 14, in pulling the child from the bottom of the pool.…

House to Vote on Sunday Liquor Sales

Minnesota could take the first step toward erasing the state's ban on Sunday liquor sales. The House is expected to vote Monday on a bill that would allow liquor stores to open on Sundays. Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt says…

