Wanted Oregon Inmate Found in Minnesota

An Oregon inmate wanted after he cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet has been arrested in Sauk Centre.

The Washington County Sherriff’s Office in Oregon says 30-year-old Aaron Emery was arrested Friday while working at Subway.

The sheriff’s office says police in Sauk Centre learned Emery was wanted on warrants for parole violation and unauthorized departure after he reportedly bragged to a co-worker about escaping.

Emery was serving time for assault when he failed to return to the corrections center in November.