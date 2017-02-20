CHI St. Alexius Health Issues Third Round of Layoffs

BISMARCK, N.D. — A health care provider in Bismarck is laying off more employees, the third round of layoffs in the past year.

Officials with CHI St. Alexius Health say the 131-year-old company is responding to the pressures of health care reform.

St. Alexius is affiliated with the larger Catholic Health Initiative, which is operating at a loss and struggling with a credit rating downgrade.

CHI St. Alexius has laid off another 19 employees in addition to 52 people who were let go in January.

Less than a year ago, about five dozen employees were laid off or reassigned.