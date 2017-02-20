CHI St. Alexius Health Issues Third Round of Layoffs

Governor Burgum: The Potential Protest Disaster and Trying to Forgo His Salary
FARGO, N.D. -- We sat down with Governor Doug Burgum last Friday to talk about the issues of the day including DAPL, the budget and his efforts to forgo his salary. TJ…
BISMARCK, N.D. — A health care provider in Bismarck is laying off more employees, the third round of layoffs in the past year.
Officials with CHI St. Alexius Health say the 131-year-old company is responding to the pressures of health care reform.
St. Alexius is affiliated with the larger Catholic Health Initiative, which is operating at a loss and struggling with a credit rating downgrade.
CHI St. Alexius has laid off another 19 employees in addition to 52 people who were let go in January.
Less than a year ago, about five dozen employees were laid off or reassigned.