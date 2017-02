AM Fam HS Play of the Week: Bartholomay’s Bucket

Enderlin's Bartholomay scores the Play of the Week

Enderlin girls basketball players Allison Bartholomay makes a nice move before beating four defenders to make a layup in her team’s 59-20 win against Maple Valley.

Bartholomay’s play is this week’s American Family Insurance High School Play of the Week, sponsored by the Ken Kraft Agency.