Moorhead Looking for Water Tower Artist

It's your chance to submit something you can show off to the city of Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — One lucky artist has the chance to have their work shown off in front of the city of Moorhead.

Every few years the city water towers get repainted.

People have the chance to submit artwork to be displayed on the tower rather than the traditional city logo.

The Oakport tower will be the first to see this new idea.

The contest is free to enter and open to anyone with ties to Moorhead.

“Barcelona, Spain needed a new water tower so they held a design competition and built based on the water tower there,” said Su Legatt, who is with Moorhead’s Arts and Culture Commission. “And what’s fun about that is it’s such an amazing and beautiful design that it’s actually become a tourist attraction.”

The deadline to submit artwork to the city’s website is noon on April 10th.

Painting begins at the beginning of September.