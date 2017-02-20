Two Separate Crashes, Both Drivers Asleep at the Wheel

Governor Burgum: The Potential Protest Disaster and Trying to Forgo His Salary
FARGO, N.D. -- We sat down with Governor Doug Burgum last Friday to talk about the issues of the day including DAPL, the budget and his efforts to forgo his salary. TJ…
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn., FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Two people have survived falling asleep at the wheel after separate crashes.
A Wilkin County sheriff’s deputy found a pickup in the ditch on the west side of Campbell Saturday night.
The driver, 34-year-old Luke Schumer of Brainerd, fell asleep and drove off the road.
The pickup had minimal damage.
Around 12:20 a.m. Monday, a 16-year-old from Fergus Falls fell asleep while driving east on Highway 210.
He hit an approach and rolled.
A passing driver took the teen to the hospital in Breckenridge.
He was treated for minor injuries and released.