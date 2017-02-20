Two Separate Crashes, Both Drivers Asleep at the Wheel

Both drivers survived the crashes but both say they fell asleep at the wheel
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn., FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Two people have survived falling asleep at the wheel after separate crashes.

A Wilkin County sheriff’s deputy found a pickup in the ditch on the west side of Campbell Saturday night.

The driver, 34-year-old Luke Schumer of Brainerd, fell asleep and drove off the road.

The pickup had minimal damage.

Around 12:20 a.m. Monday, a 16-year-old from Fergus Falls fell asleep while driving east on Highway 210.

He hit an approach and rolled.

A passing driver took the teen to the hospital in Breckenridge.

He was treated for minor injuries and released.

