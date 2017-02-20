UND’s Crandall Named Big Sky Player of the Week

Crandall averaged 18.5 points, 6 rebounds and 5.5 assists in two team wins

Ogden, Utah (UND Athletics) — Sophomore Geno Crandall picked up the first Big Sky Player of the Week award of his career on Monday in an announcement made by league officials. The 6-foot-3 point guard averaged 18.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 5.5 apg in a pair of road wins that vaulted the Fighting Hawks into first place in the Big Sky standings with a 12-3 league record.

In Thursday’s 77-61 victory over Idaho State, Crandall scored 18 points, pulled down a career-high nine rebounds and dished out five assists. He finished 6-for-12 from the floor and made a season-high four 3-pointers in the 10th-straight win for UND over the Bengals.

In Saturday’s 77-68 win at Weber State, Crandall added 19 points, three rebounds and six assists in what was UND’s first victory over the then league-leading Wildcats in Ogden. Crandall also added a pair of steals for the second-consecutive game and finished 7-for-12 from the floor to lead the Fighting Hawks to a regular-season sweep of the defending Big Sky champions.

For the week, he connected on 50 percent of his 3-point attempts (6-for-12) and shot 54.1 percent from the floor to keep his position as one of the top shooting guards in the league.

UND has won five straight overall for the first time since the 2011-12 squad reeled off six in a row. The Fighting Hawks travel to Northern Colorado Saturday for their only contest of the week. Tip-off against the Bears is set for 8:05 p.m. CT.