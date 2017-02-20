Wahpeton Man Dies in Car Crash

WAHPETON, N.D. — A Wahpeton man is dead after crashing his car into a tree late last night.

Highway Patrol officials say the man was headed north in the 600 block of 2nd Street South in Wahpeton when he left the road and struck the tree head-on.

They say the 21-year-old man wasn’t wearing a seat belt but his airbags went off.

He was killed, and his car was totaled.

His name has not yet been released.

The crash is under investigation.