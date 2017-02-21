Bison Basketball Preps for Oral Roberts

NDSU with a chance to win the Summit League.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State men’s basketball team (18-9, 10-4) travels to Oral Roberts (8-21, 4-11) on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and Omaha (14-13, 7-7) on Saturday, Feb. 25, to close out the regular season. The Bison enter the week in a first-place tie with South Dakota.

Feb. 22 at Oral Roberts 7 p.m. CT ESPN3

Feb. 25 at Omaha 7 p.m. CT

Where to Watch: Wednesday’s game at Oral Roberts will be available on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app. Saturday’s game at Omaha will only be available via live stream on OMavs.com.

Radio: Both games will be broadcast on 107.9 The Fox, as well as being streamed on the 107.9 The Fox app and GoBison.com/allaccess. Jeff Culhane (play-by-play) will call the action.

About Oral Roberts: The Golden Eagles are 7-5 at home this year, but were officially eliminated from Summit League Tournament contention with IUPUI’s win over Denver on Sunday.

The Golden Eagles rank 30th in the nation in free throw percentage at 75.6 percent. Defensively, ORU ranks 310th in the country in field goal percentage with opponents shooting 46.9 percent on the year. Junior center Albert Owens is averaging 17.2 points and 5.4 rebounds, and senior guard Jalen Bradley is scoring 14.0 points per contest.

Scott Sutton is in his 18th season as the head coach at Oral Roberts.

The Series with Oral Roberts: Wednesday will be the 21st meeting between North Dakota State and Oral Roberts dating back to 1967-68. ORU leads the series 11-9. The Bison have not won in Tulsa since Feb. 28, 2009 — a victory that clinched an outright conference title for NDSU.

Last Time vs. Oral Roberts: The Bison trailed Oral Roberts by 13 points with 15 minutes remaining, but closed with a furious comeback to earn an 81-71 victory on Jan. 25 in Fargo. NDSU made nine of its final 10 shots to pull out the victory. In the final 13:54 of the game, the Bison outscored Oral Roberts 42-20.

Oral Roberts was led by 28 points and nine rebounds from junior forward Albert Owens. NDSU senior forward Dexter Werner scored all 19 of his points in the second half after playing only two minutes in the first half due to foul trouble.