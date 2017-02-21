Don’t Throw Out Your Old Books Just Yet

Children's Montessori Center is accepting all books for their book drive

FARGO, N.D. — Children’s Montessori Center in Fargo has had clothes drives, shoe drives and now it’s time for its book drive.

The pre-school is looking for as many books as possible to be sorted and shared with classrooms and also to be donated to local shelters.

Books needed should be geared towards toddlers between the ages of two and six.

Teachers believe there’s a need to get books out to children who don’t have the opportunity to buy their own.

“We just really feel like there’s a big need out there so we want to get them out there and get a lot of children looking at books and reading because literacy is so important at every age,” said Kim Steinke, Lead Teacher with Children’s Montessori Center.

Books can be dropped off at the Children’s Montessori Center until the end of the month.