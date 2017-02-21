FrogWatch USA Training Session at the Red River Zoo

The Red River Zoo is Hosting a Training Session This Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — Did you know that frogs play a very important role in the ecosystem?

With them breathing through their skin, they can indicate when there are problems within the environment.

“The volunteers are going out and listening for frog calls,” said Bryan Vasquez, the director of conservation and education at the Red River Zoo. “So, we’re having training on February 25th for them to learn the different frog calls and kind of learn the software that they’ll be using.”

The volunteers will be contributing their data to researchers.

“It’s citizen science, which means it takes volunteers that can go and collect data out in the field and then they submit the data into an online portal where it gets all collected and then researchers can look it over to see what they found,” explained Vasquez. “Amphibians, since they breathe through their skin when they’re in the water, they get the oxygen through their skin. They’re good indicators as to how healthy the ecosystem is. If there’s any pollution or something’s wrong, usually amphibians, frogs, toads, and salamanders, are usually the first to be affected by that.”

The program is free and open to the public.

“The training is geared for 16 and up so anyone can come 16 years and older and learn the frog calls and get certified, but they can also go out with their family and collect the data from different sites, to any wetlands, ponds, marshes, things where frogs are found,” said Vasquez.

“It’s a good way to get involved with conservation,” he added. “A good way to learn more about science. If you’re interested in frogs and toads it’s a good way to get involved with them and learn more about them.”