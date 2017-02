Girls Basketball Roundup: Kindred and Tri-State Advance in Region 1 Tournament

Kindred will face Tri-State on Thursday for Region 1 title.

FARGO, N.D. – In the semifinals of the Class B Region 1 girls basketball tournament, the Kindred Vikings defeated the Richland Colts 56-30.

Tri-state upset Oak Grove 75-47 in the other semifinal game.

Tri-state will face Kindred at the SHAC on Thursday night at 7:30.