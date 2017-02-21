LIVE: Protecting Self-Driving Cars From Hackers

NDSU Research Could Help Determine If A Vehicle Is Hacked
Adam Ladwig

NDSU Assistant Professor Jeremy Straub joins Adam Ladwig on KVRR’s morning show.

Researchers at the university are looking into how to detect if self-driving cars have been hacked.

Straub talks about how they’re trying to detect possible hacking, and why a tiny model car is integral to their research.

As the technology progresses, more people will have self-driving cars, and Straub says the fallout from hacking could be catastrophic.

