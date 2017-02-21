Local Maker Turns Pillows Into Art, Uniforms Into Memories

Creativity and nostalgia combine at Unglued Craft Fest 2017.

The Unglued Craft Fest is upon us this coming weekend at the Plains Art Museum — 70 or so local makers who craft, create, design, sew, paint, upcycle and delight us with their talent and passion for decor, home goods, art, jewelry and more.

Emily Welker sat down live in studio with maker Emily Brooks and her embroidery machine to talk about the adult coloring book trend that inspired her designs and why it might mean more and more of us are tapping into our creative side. Plus, check out the NDSU marching band uniforms Brooks turns into pillows,hat she us tes to create memory pillows, and hear her heartwarming stories of the real-life folks who wore the uniforms that inspired these nostalgic items.

https://www.facebook.com/events/356104498106430/