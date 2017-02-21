Minot Air Force Base’s 5th Bomb Wing Honored

This is the second time the 5th Bomb Wing has been awarded the Omaha Trophy

MINOT, N.D. — Minot Air Force Base’s 5th Bomb Wing has been honored by U.S. Strategic Command with an Omaha Trophy for the best strategic bomber wing.

Every year, five outstanding wings are recognized for their work.

This is the second time in three years that the 5th Bomb Wing has been awarded the Omaha Trophy.

Senator Heidi Heitkamp said “Being recognized as the best strategic bomber wing reinforces what I’ve long said – that North Dakota’s service members are among the best in the world.”

Senator John Hoeven said “We need to do our part in supporting them (the 5th Bomb Wing) by ensuring they have the tools they need to continue to execute their mission at the highest level”.