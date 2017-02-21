Minot Air Force Base’s 5th Bomb Wing Honored

This is the second time the 5th Bomb Wing has been awarded the Omaha Trophy
TJ Nelson

 

MINOT, N.D. — Minot Air Force Base’s 5th Bomb Wing has been honored by U.S. Strategic Command with an Omaha Trophy for the best strategic bomber wing.

Every year, five outstanding wings are recognized for their work.

This is the second time in three years that the 5th Bomb Wing has been awarded the Omaha Trophy.

Senator Heidi Heitkamp said “Being recognized as the best strategic bomber wing reinforces what I’ve long said – that North Dakota’s service members are among the best in the world.”

Senator John Hoeven said “We need to do our part in supporting them (the 5th Bomb Wing) by ensuring they have the tools they need to continue to execute their mission at the highest level”.

Related Post

Fargo Recycling: Only Call to Opt-Out of Program
North Dakota Sees Drop in Farms, Ranches in 2016
Repeal of ND Blue Law Still Alive in Legislature
ND Lawmakers Preparing for 2017 Legislative Sessio...

You Might Like

North Dakota Sees Drop in Farms, Ranches in 2016

  NORTH DAKOTA -- The number of farms and ranches in North Dakota dropped slightly last year. The federal Agriculture Department estimates 29,800 agricultural operations in the state in 2016, down 200 from 2015. The number of small farms and…

Minot Air Force Base's 5th Bomb Wing Honored

  MINOT, N.D. -- Minot Air Force Base's 5th Bomb Wing has been honored by U.S. Strategic Command with an Omaha Trophy for the best strategic bomber wing. Every year, five outstanding wings are recognized for their work. This is…

Wahpeton Man Identified in Fatal Crash

  WAHPETON, N.D. -- The state patrol has identified the victim of a fatal crash in Wahpeton late Sunday night. Ryan Rosaaen, 21, of Wahpeton, died after his car went off the road, across a boulevard and hit a tree…