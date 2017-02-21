MSUM Men and Women Prep for NSIC Tournament Run

Dragon men host Concordia-St. Paul on Wednesday. Dragon women host SMSU on Wednesday.
Jeremy Klein

MOORHEAD, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) — The No. 11-ranked Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team opens Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference/Sanford Health tournament play on Wednesday when the Dragons host Southwest Minnesota State. Game time is 6 p.m. at Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, Minn.

MSUM is the top seed from the NSIC North while SMSU is the eighth seed from the south. The Dragons were ranked fourth in the first regional poll released last week.

MSUM will meet SMSU for an 81st time and trail in the all-time series 42-38. The Dragons beat the Mustangs 73-66 in January in Marshall, Minn.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) – The No. 19 Minnesota State University Moorhead men’s basketball team (24-4, 17-3 NSIC) opens the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament at home in Nemzek Fieldhouse against Concordia-St. Paul (5-25, 2-20 NSIC) on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. The Dragons defeated the Golden Bears earlier this season in the only meeting between the two teams, 74-60.

MSUM is the top seed in the NSIC North, while Concordia-St. Paul is the eighth seed in the NSIC South.

