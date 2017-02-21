New Art Center Coming to Fargo this Summer

From concerts, to theater and even craft beer?

FARGO, N.D. — A new art center is coming to Fargo this summer.

Jade Presents is renovating an old sunflower processing plant at the edge of downtown Fargo.

Company officials want it to be a venue for many things like concerts, theater, and craft beers.

They plan on renovating other buildings in this part of town and leasing them out to other tenants in the future.

“This building is part of a big picture we have for the whole neighborhood,” said Jade Companies director for business development, Lee Schwartz. “We’re first hoping to build this building into something nice, something we can be proud of and the neighborhood can be proud of and then by doing so, elevate the entire neighborhood around it.”

They hope to have a business up and running in the building by the end of summer.