UND’s Dyer Named Big Sky Player of the Week

Dyer averaged 25.5 points, 7 rebounds, 3.5 assists in two North Dakota WBB wins

OGDEN, Utah (UND Athletics) — University of North Dakota senior guard Makailah Dyer was named the Big Sky Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Tuesday by league officials. The honor comes after a career-record performance in a pair of home wins to vault North Dakota into sole possession of first place in the conference with two weeks remaining.

Dyer averaged 25.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists as North Dakota came back from a pair of halftime deficits to sweep the weekend and the season series with both Weber State and Idaho State. She would score a team-high 21 against Idaho State, adding seven rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal in the win.

Saturday, Dyer etched a new career high with 30 points as UND downed Weber State, 83-67. She became the first UND player to score 30 since Madi Buck poured in 37 in a win vs. North Dakota State on Dec. 13, 2013. She added seven boards, six assists and a steal as UND moved to 8-2 all-time against Weber State.

The Fighting Hawks have a one-game lead in the standings, and can clinch at least the second seed with a win over Northern Colorado this weekend. They’re coming off a critical home sweep of Idaho State and Weber State last weekend, and will go for the trifecta in Grand Forks Saturday.

Dyer becomes the first UND player to earn Big Sky Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week accolades in more than two years as then-junior Mia Loyd last won it on Feb. 9, 2015, part of a league-high four for her that season.