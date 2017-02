Veit Records 1,000th Point, Davies Stays Unbeaten

Fargo Davies defeats West Fargo Sheyenne in basketball.

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Davies Eagles remain unbeaten after a victory over West Fargo Sheyenne, 83-69.

Matt Veit of Fargo Davies charted his 1,000th point in his high school career for the Eagles.

He finished with 23 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. Jake Paper chipped in a double-double for the Eagles.