Wahpeton Man Identified in Fatal Crash

Police say Rosaaen was not wearing his seat belt when he went off the road and crashed into a tree

WAHPETON, N.D. — The state patrol has identified the victim of a fatal crash in Wahpeton late Sunday night.

Ryan Rosaaen, 21, of Wahpeton, died after his car went off the road, across a boulevard and hit a tree head-on.

He was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.