City Workers Explain the Smelly Side of Showering

FARGO, N.D. -- Many people in the Valley could be getting weird smells from their shower at this time of year. If your water smells earthy, Fargo city workers have an answer. They say any smell of chlorine or organic…

FrogWatch USA Training Session at the Red River Zoo

FARGO, N.D. -- Did you know that frogs play a very important role in the ecosystem? With them breathing through their skin, they can indicate when there are problems within the environment. "The volunteers are going out and listening for…