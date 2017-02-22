You Might Like
City Workers Explain the Smelly Side of Showering
FARGO, N.D. -- Many people in the Valley could be getting weird smells from their shower at this time of year. If your water smells earthy, Fargo city workers have an answer. They say any smell of chlorine or organic…
Moorhead Liquor Businesses Weigh in on Potential Sunday Sales
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- For the first time in the Minnesota history, a bill that would reverse the ban on selling liquor on Sundays has passed the house. A senate committee will take up the bill Wednesday. One business says it's…
FrogWatch USA Training Session at the Red River Zoo
FARGO, N.D. -- Did you know that frogs play a very important role in the ecosystem? With them breathing through their skin, they can indicate when there are problems within the environment. "The volunteers are going out and listening for…