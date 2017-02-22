State Ordered Budget Cuts Cause More Changes at NDSU

Fifty buyouts have already been completed and another 70 positions haven't been filled
TJ Nelson

 

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU has announced more changes as a result of state-ordered budget cuts.

President Dean Bresciani says the university is eliminating student affairs administrators and will continue to offer buyouts.

Incentives include allowing some employees to work part-time as they near retirement.

Administrative budgets will see reductions of between 10 and 25% with general fund support for athletics seeing a cut of 40%.

