State Ordered Budget Cuts Cause More Changes at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU has announced more changes as a result of state-ordered budget cuts.

President Dean Bresciani says the university is eliminating student affairs administrators and will continue to offer buyouts.

Fifty buyouts have already been completed and another 70 positions haven’t been filled.

Incentives include allowing some employees to work part-time as they near retirement.

Administrative budgets will see reductions of between 10 and 25% with general fund support for athletics seeing a cut of 40%.