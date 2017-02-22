Man Makes Plea Deal in Moorhead Home Invasion

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A man involved in a home invasion in Moorhead last October has reached a plea deal.

Kaahin Mudey, 22, has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting assault with a dangerous weapon.

Other charges including kidnapping were dropped.

He’ll be sentenced March 20.

Mudey and three others were arrested after breaking down an apartment door in the 1100 block of Belsly Boulevard.

One of the men inside was hurt after he jumped from his third floor balcony to escape.

Police later learned the men attacked another man in the apartment building with a bat and stole his keys and items from his apartment.