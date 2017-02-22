MSUM Men Stunned in First Round of NSIC Tournament

Dragons Fall to Concordia-St. Paul 86-78
Keith Albertson

The top-seeded MSUM Dragons entered the first-round matchup with Concordia-St. Paul as heavy favorites. The Dragons (24-5, 19-3 NSIC) fell hard to the Golden Bears (6-24, 2-20 NSIC), who are bottom team in the South Division.

Concordia-St. Paul had not won a single game on the road all season before overcoming a 10-point halftime deficit to slay the Dragons in Nemzek Hall.

The Golden Bears advance in the tournament to the NSIC Quarterfinals in Sioux Falls, S.D.

