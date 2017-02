MSUM Women Storm Past Southwest Minnesota State

Dragons advance to NSIC Quarterfinal with 71-35 win

The MSUM women’s basketball team routed Southwest Minnesota State in the first round of the NSIC Tournament, winning 71-35.

The Dragons (24-3, 20-2 NSIC) advance to the conference quarterfinals as the top seed in the North Division.

The quarterfinals begin on Sunday in Sioux Falls, S.D.