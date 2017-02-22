NDSU Holds Vigil in Remembrance of All Students

A candlelight vigil was held for all students who have passed away in the academic year

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU is mourning the loss of the students killed in a car crash earlier this month.

Friends and family were invited to speak out in honor of Danie Thomsenn and Carson Roney.

“I dug my son’s grave with the help of my father and my brother and his boys and a couple other friends,” said the father of Carson Roney. “It’s just something that I have to do for closure.”

“A lot of us didn’t take it well, just because it was so surreal…we didn’t know,” added Savannah Miller, friend of both Danie and Carson. “We would have never expected it.”

“There have been six students who have passed away over the past academic year,” said Student Body Vice President Anuj Teotia. “And honoring the work that they did, they will always be a part of the NDSU family.”

“We are all feeling the loss of Carson and Danie,” said another student.

“It doesn’t show until something tragic happens like this to see how many lives that you’ve touched throughout college and for this vigil I think they would just be astounded that somebody would put this together just for those guys,” said Miller, who lived in the same residence hall as the students killed in the crash. “Knowing both Carson and Danie, I don’t think they would have expected this big of a turnout so far.”

“It really shows that no matter what happens at NDSU, we will always stand together and find strength in the herd,” said Teotia.

“I just want to let everyone know how great these guys where and how greatly they will be missed because we will definitely be missing them as well,” added Miller.

Both students were working toward their degrees in biological science.