Two Sentenced in 2016 Sex with Minors Sting

18 men were accused of going to local hotels to hire minors for sex
TJ Nelson
Brandon Murch (L) and Christopher Highness (R)

 

CASS COUNTY, N.D. — Two more men have appeared in court on charges connected to a sex sting last summer in the metro.

Eighteen men were accused of going to local hotels to hire minors for sex.

Brandon Murch, 31, of Hunter, North Dakota was sentenced to 1½ years behind bars.

A charge of failing to register as a sex offender was dismissed.

Christopher Highness, 35, of Moorhead entered an Alford plea to the same charge.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered.

Other men have already been found guilty or pleaded guilty in the sex sting.

Related Post

Gov. Burgum Appoints Grand Forks Doctor, Instructo...
Alberta Man, Semi Driver Injured in Icy I-29 Crash...
DAPL Protest Response Cost for ND National Guard A...
Grand Forks Police Need Help Locating Missing Man

You Might Like

Two Sentenced in 2016 Sex with Minors Sting

  CASS COUNTY, N.D. -- Two more men have appeared in court on charges connected to a sex sting last summer in the metro. Eighteen men were accused of going to local hotels to hire minors for sex. Brandon Murch,…

State Ordered Budget Cuts Cause More Changes at NDSU

  FARGO, N.D. -- NDSU has announced more changes as a result of state-ordered budget cuts. President Dean Bresciani says the university is eliminating student affairs administrators and will continue to offer buyouts. Fifty buyouts have already been completed and…